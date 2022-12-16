Fans are obsessed with Wednesday Addams' dance moves on TikTok – but to a Lady Gaga song?

She’s creepy and she’s kooky. Mysterious and spooky. She’s all together ooky. She’s Wednesday, the daughter of TV’s beloved Addams family – and star of the Netflix reboot series, who almost single-handedly (well, she did have help from Thing) revived goth culture in pop consciousness, along with her own unique brand of moves.

Along the way, the eight-episode series has racked up a billion hours’ worth of views just three weeks after debuting on Nov 23 – a feat only surpassed by Squid Game and Stranger Things 4, according to Variety. And did we mention it has also picked up two Golden Globe nominations?

The coming-of-age, supernatural, dark comedy has something for everyone, and not just TikTokers and Gen Z obsessed with Jenna Ortega, the 20-year-old actress who plays the deadpan heroine.

From the shade of her dark lipstick to her now-viral dance set to The Cramps’ 1981 song Goo Goo Muck and gothic schoolgirl fashion, everyone wants to be the braid-wearing, cello-playing teen.