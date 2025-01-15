The Weeknd delays album release and cancels concert 'out of respect' amid LA wildfires
Canadian singer-songwriter The Weeknd has delayed the release of his upcoming album, Hurry Up Tomorrow until Jan 31, and has cancelled a Rose Bowl concert "out of respect" for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert "out of respect" for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.
The 34-year-old singer-songwriter – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – was due to drop his upcoming new album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Jan 24, but it will now be released on Jan 31.
He was also scheduled to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan, but that gig has now been axed.
The Weeknd wrote on Instagram: "Out of respect and concern for the people of Los Angeles County, I am canceling the Rose Bowl concert originally scheduled for January 25th.
"This city has always been a profound source of inspiration for me, and my thoughts are with everyone impacted during this difficult time.
"In light of this, I have also decided to push the release of my album to January 31st. (sic)"
The Weeknd has shifted his focus to "support the recovery" of Californian communities and to help locals "rebuild".
He added: "My focus remains on supporting the recovery of these communities and aiding its incredible people as they rebuild."