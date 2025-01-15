The Weeknd delays album release and cancels concert 'out of respect' amid LA wildfires

The Weeknd has delayed his album release and cancelled a California concert "out of respect" for those affected by the Los Angeles wildfires.

The 34-year-old singer-songwriter – whose real name is Abel Tesfaye – was due to drop his upcoming new album Hurry Up Tomorrow on Jan 24, but it will now be released on Jan 31.

He was also scheduled to perform at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California on Jan, but that gig has now been axed.