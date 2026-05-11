Canadian singer The Weeknd performing two nights in Singapore in October

There will be three ticket presales starting May 18 before the general sale on May 21.

The first will be the artiste presale on May 18 from 10am to 11pm. This will be open only to members of The Weeknd Mailing List. Fans can sign up from now until May 15 at 8am on the artiste’s website for access.

Right after will be the 24-hour Visa presale from May 19, 12pm to May 20, 12pm. All transactions during this presale must be completed using a valid Visa card.

The Live Nation presale will take place on May 20 from 2pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.