Canadian singer The Weeknd performing two nights in Singapore in October
The Weeknd will perform in Singapore at the National Stadium on Oct 2 and 3. Ticket presales begin from May 18 and the general sale starts from May 21.
The Starboy is finally making his way to Singapore for the first time in almost eight years.
On Monday (May 11), Canadian singer The Weeknd dropped tour dates in Asia for the final leg of his record-breaking, sold-out After Hours Til Dawn Stadium Tour. He will perform at the Singapore National Stadium on Oct 2 and 3.
Joining him for the Singapore show is Japanese hip-hop duo Creepy Nuts.
Other Asia stops include Tokyo, Jakarta, Seoul, Bangkok, Hong Kong and Kuala Lumpur.
There will be three ticket presales starting May 18 before the general sale on May 21.
The first will be the artiste presale on May 18 from 10am to 11pm. This will be open only to members of The Weeknd Mailing List. Fans can sign up from now until May 15 at 8am on the artiste’s website for access.
Right after will be the 24-hour Visa presale from May 19, 12pm to May 20, 12pm. All transactions during this presale must be completed using a valid Visa card.
The Live Nation presale will take place on May 20 from 2pm to 11.59pm. All Live Nation members can access this presale by logging into their account. Becoming a member is free by signing up on the website.
The general sale will then begin on May 21 from 12pm, open to everyone signed into a valid Ticketmaster account.
Ticket prices and the seating map will be released on the day of the first presale on May 18.
VIP packages are also available.
From each ticket sold across Asia, $1 local equivalent will be donated to Global Citizen to provide access to quality education for children around the world and United Nations World Food Programme which responds to the global hunger crisis.
He is one of the most listened-to artistes of the 21st century with over 115 million monthly Spotify listeners and is the first artiste to have 31 songs with over a billion streams each.
His greatest hits include Starboy, Blinding Lights, Die For You and Save Your Tears.