The Weeknd had dinner with Tony Leung and Carina Lau in Hong Kong, left handwritten message on menu

Canadian superstar The Weeknd, 36, recently enjoyed a private dinner with Hong Kong screen legend Tony Leung, 64, and his wife, actress Carina Lau, 60.

The singer reportedly arrived in Hong Kong a week early ahead of his four concerts over the next two weekends, and it looks like he's already getting the VIP treatment.

On Saturday (Oct 17), Carina Lau shared photos of their dinner on Instagram, writing: "What a perfect weekend with The Weeknd!"

The trio posed against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, with Tony Leung dressed casually in a blue shirt and jeans while The Weeknd was decked out in black.