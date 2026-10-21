The Weeknd had dinner with Tony Leung and Carina Lau in Hong Kong, left handwritten message on menu
The Canadian superstar was in town ahead of his concerts and even left a handwritten thank-you note on the dinner menu.
Canadian superstar The Weeknd, 36, recently enjoyed a private dinner with Hong Kong screen legend Tony Leung, 64, and his wife, actress Carina Lau, 60.
The singer reportedly arrived in Hong Kong a week early ahead of his four concerts over the next two weekends, and it looks like he's already getting the VIP treatment.
On Saturday (Oct 17), Carina Lau shared photos of their dinner on Instagram, writing: "What a perfect weekend with The Weeknd!"
The trio posed against the stunning backdrop of Victoria Harbour, with Tony Leung dressed casually in a blue shirt and jeans while The Weeknd was decked out in black.
The dinner at Cartier's La Residence was quite the fancy affair, with dishes including abalone pasta, wagyu beef tenderloin with prawn, and Alba white truffle.
The Weeknd even left a handwritten message on the menu: "Thank you for an incredible night. Your friend, The Weeknd. To Carina & Tony."
But it wasn't just the star-studded dinner that got fans talking.
When The Weeknd shared photos of the gathering on his own Instagram, he reportedly chose Faye Wong's Dream Lover as the background music.
The song famously featured in the 1994 Wong Kar Wai film Chungking Express, which starred Tony Leung and Faye Wong.
Coincidence? Fans certainly don't think so.
The Weeknd has long been a fan of Hong Kong cinema and music, having previously shared Wong's 1996 album Restless on social media.
His song choice was seen as a nod to Leung and the iconic film.
Meanwhile, netizens were so stunned by the unexpected gathering that some thought the photos were AI-generated.
"I thought this was AI for a second," commented one netizen.
Another called it a "magical crossover", while one cheekily remarked: "What a menu, and I'm not talking about the food, though it did look really good."
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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