Weezer's lead singer covers Singapore National Day Parade song Home

Seems like Weezer's lead singer Rivers Cuomo is feeling right at Home in Singapore.

Ahead of the US rock band's concert in Singapore on Wednesday (Oct 11), Cuomo on Monday released a cover of the popular National Day Parade song Home, sung by Kit Chan.

The tune was composed by Dick Lee in 1998 and has been a crowd favourite at the parade for decades.

Said Cuomo on Twitter: "The Weezer bus is almost there, Singapore. Got a bit excited and made a cover of your 'Home'. It's your move, check it out!"

He had earlier told the Straits Times that he would do a live rendition of Home when Weezer plays at the Star Theatre on Wednesday, after getting the idea from a chat with fans on Discord.



Take a listen: