Indie rock band Weezer to perform in Singapore in October
The indie rock band credited with popularising the emo genre of rock will be holding a show at The Star Theatre on Oct 11.
Indie rock band Weezer will be holding a concert in Singapore on Oct 11 at The Star Theatre. Tickets for the show, which will be the only Asian stop for their Indie Rock Roadtrip tour, go on sale on Friday (Aug 18) at 10am from Sistic.
It marks the second time the band – comprising lead vocalist and guitarist Rivers Cuomo, drummer Patrick Wilson, guitarist Brian Bell and bassist Scott Shriner – is performing in Singapore following a show in 2016.
The Los Angeles band, which is credited with popularising the emo genre of rock, was formed in 1992 and is known for hits such as Buddy Holly, Say It Ain’t So, El Scorcho, Undone (The Sweater Song), Hash Pipe and more.
To date, the group has released 15 albums – including the seminal self-titled debut and follow-up Pinkerton – and won various Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards.
Tickets, which are priced from S$98 to S$188, go on sale on Friday (Aug 18) at Sistic.
Check out some of their hits below.