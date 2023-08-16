Indie rock band Weezer to perform in Singapore in October

The Los Angeles band, which is credited with popularising the emo genre of rock, was formed in 1992 and is known for hits such as Buddy Holly, Say It Ain’t So, El Scorcho, Undone (The Sweater Song), Hash Pipe and more.

To date, the group has released 15 albums – including the seminal self-titled debut and follow-up Pinkerton – and won various Grammy and MTV Video Music Awards.

Tickets, which are priced from S$98 to S$188, go on sale on Friday (Aug 18) at Sistic.

Check out some of their hits below.