Wes Anderson is not a fan of the viral 'Wes Anderson Challenge'

The trend is so popular that even Health Minister Ong Ye Kung got in on the fun. It’s clear lots of people love this challenge.

Not the guy that inspired it, though.

On Saturday (Jun 10), British publication The Times released an interview with Anderson where he revealed his refusal to watch any of the Wes Anderson challenges.

“I’m very good at protecting myself from seeing all that stuff,” he said.

Anderson added: “If somebody sends me something like that I’ll immediately erase it and say, ‘Please, sorry, do not send me things of people doing me.’ Because I do not want to look at it, thinking, ‘Is that what I do? Is that what I mean?’”

“I don’t want to see too much of someone else thinking about what I try to be because, God knows, I could then start doing it.”

In recent weeks, the trend received a further boost in popularity after AI was used to reimagine classic movies like Star Wars and Avatar.

