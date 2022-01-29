West Side Story actor to star as He-Man in Netflix's Masters Of The Universe movie
The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by the Nee Brothers.
Mattel Inc and Netflix are developing Masters Of the Universe, a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in summer 2022.
The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by film-making brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (known for The Last Romantic, Band of Robbers, and The Lost City) and star West Side Story actor Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, or He-Man, both companies said on Friday (Jan 28).
The movie will revolve around an orphan named Adam, who discovers that he is a prince destined to be the saviour of a faraway land.
The franchise was first introduced through a line of action figures in 1982, a year before the animated series He-Man And The Masters of the Universe premiered.
US toymakers like Mattel and Hasbro have been competing for lucrative contracts with Hollywood studios in recent years. Mattel has also struck deals with Disney for Pixar Animation Studio's Toy Story and Cars franchises, as well as Lightyear.
Earlier this month, Mattel won the rights to produce dolls based on Disney royalty including Elsa and Jasmine, snatching back the license from arch rival Hasbro Inc.
(Reporting by Tiyashi Datta in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath)