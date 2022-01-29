West Side Story actor to star as He-Man in Netflix's Masters Of The Universe movie

Mattel Inc and Netflix are developing Masters Of the Universe, a franchise created by the toymaker in the 1980s, into a live-action motion picture with production slated to start in summer 2022.

The project, which was formerly in development at Sony, will be directed by film-making brothers Aaron and Adam Nee (known for The Last Romantic, Band of Robbers, and The Lost City) and star West Side Story actor Kyle Allen as Prince Adam, or He-Man, both companies said on Friday (Jan 28).

The movie will revolve around an orphan named Adam, who discovers that he is a prince destined to be the saviour of a faraway land.

The franchise was first introduced through a line of action figures in 1982, a year before the animated series He-Man And The Masters of the Universe premiered.