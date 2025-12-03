Irish pop group Westlife will return to Singapore in February to hold a concert
Westlife will be performing at Arena @ Expo on Feb 3, 2026.
Get ready to fly without wings once again as the iconic pop group Westlife makes its return to Singapore on Feb 3 next year. Join members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan at Arena @ Expo as they serenade the crowd with evergreen hits like Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and My Love.
The concert, titled A Gala Evening, will take its cue from Westlife's recent shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, which saw the group performing orchestral renditions of its songs.
Further details, including ticket prices and sale dates, will be announced at a later time.
Westlife's upcoming concert comes more than a year after the group's last show in Singapore, which was a private event held at Resorts World Sentosa.
Previously, the group staged a three-night concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2023.