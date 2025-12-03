Irish pop group Westlife will return to Singapore in February to hold a concert

Get ready to fly without wings once again as the iconic pop group Westlife makes its return to Singapore on Feb 3 next year. Join members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan at Arena @ Expo as they serenade the crowd with evergreen hits like Swear It Again, Uptown Girl and My Love.

The concert, titled A Gala Evening, will take its cue from Westlife's recent shows at London's Royal Albert Hall, which saw the group performing orchestral renditions of its songs.