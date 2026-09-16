Westlife adds new third show for upcoming Singapore concert, tickets on sale on Sep 21

Irish pop group Westlife will now serenade fans in Singapore for three nights for their upcoming concert in 2027.

The group announced on Tuesday (Sep 15) that they will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 18, 2027 – in addition to the previously announced shows on Jan 16 and 17.

The concert marks Westlife's 25th anniversary and is joined by members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan. Mark Feehily, one of the group's lead singers, is not on the tour due to health issues.