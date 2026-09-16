Westlife adds new third show for upcoming Singapore concert, tickets on sale on Sep 21
Westlife will now perform in Singapore on Jan 18, 2027 – in addition to the previously announced shows on Jan 16 and 17.
Irish pop group Westlife will now serenade fans in Singapore for three nights for their upcoming concert in 2027.
The group announced on Tuesday (Sep 15) that they will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 18, 2027 – in addition to the previously announced shows on Jan 16 and 17.
The concert marks Westlife's 25th anniversary and is joined by members Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan and Shane Filan. Mark Feehily, one of the group's lead singers, is not on the tour due to health issues.
Tickets for Westlife's new show will go on sale at 12pm on Sep 21 via Ticketmaster, with prices ranging between S$138 and S$328.
Those buying tickets for categories one to four can also purchase an add-on VIP package, which includes a VIP laminate and lanyard, an exclusive gift and more.
Formed in 1998, Westlife continues to enjoy enduring popularity worldwide, particularly in Singapore. The upcoming concert comes less than a year after the band's last show in the country, which took place at Arena @ Expo in February this year.
Among the group's evergreen hits are Flying Without Wings, Swear It Again and If I Let You Go.