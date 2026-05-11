Irish pop group Westlife performing in Singapore in January 2027
The upcoming concert on Jan 16, 2027, is part of The 25th Anniversary World Tour. Venue and ticketing details are yet to be released.
Pop group Westlife will be back in Singapore on Jan 16, 2027, in a show to celebrate their 25th anniversary.
Details, including ticket sales and venue, will be announced at a later date.
Singapore is among the six new stops announced as part of The 25th Anniversary World Tour’s Southeast Asian leg. Westlife will also perform in Kuala Lumpur, Manila, Jakarta, Bangkok and Hong Kong.
Westlife was last in Singapore in February this year for a concert titled A Gala Evening, where the group performed orchestral renditions of its most iconic songs.
On May 8, Westlife released the album 25 – The Ultimate Collection, containing the group’s greatest hits including My Love, If I Let You Go, You Raise Me Up and more.
The album also contains newest tracks Chariot and Your Love Amazes Me.
The four-member group consists of Shane Filan, Nicky Byrne, Mark Feehily and Kian Egan. Feehily is currently on a hiatus due to health reasons and Westlife has been performing on tour as a trio.