Westlife adds 2nd Singapore date in February 2023 after 1st show sells out

The band performed at the recent F1 Singapore Grand Prix concert on Oct 1 and just two days later, announced that they were coming back to Singapore for a concert in February, as part of their Wild Dreams Tour.

They will also be performing in Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Indonesia and the Philippines as part of the tour.

“We are always excited to return to Asia to see our many fans. After all that has happened in the world over the last few years, this tour means more to us than any that we have ever done before,” said the band collectively via a press statement.

“It will be a massive celebration and will bring us closer to our fans than before. We are planning some spectacular shows which will include all our greatest hits and some special surprises.”

The group is now made up of four of the five original members: Nicky Byrne, Kian Egan, Shane Filan and Mark Feehily. Their hits include Swear It Again, Flying Without Wings, If I Let You Go, Uptown Girl and Hello My Love.

For tickets, call 3158 8588 or log onto ticketmaster.sg. Tickets are also available at all Singpost outlets. For more information, visit www.unusual.com.sg.