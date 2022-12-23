BTS fandom tech firm Weverse reaches beyond K-pop

When Jin became the first member of the K-pop supergroup BTS to enlist for South Korea's mandatory military service this month, he had a special message to fans on Weverse, a fan platform app that commands more than 8 million active users.

"Now it's curtain call time (I wanted to say this when I go to military service)," said Jin. Devoted fans posted more than 10,000 replies.

The Weverse platform has proven a major weapon of the K-pop group's agency HYBE Co Ltd, offering fan-oriented experiences interacting with the stars, accessing unique content and buying merchandise, and is now expanding into subscription services and more.

"We are a fandom business," Weverse president Joon Choi told Reuters. "There are bigger global services offering functions we offer, but Weverse's users are superfans characterised by passionate engagement."

Before Weverse launched in 2019 fans were scattered across multiple platforms, said Choi.

"They bought merch here, watched videos there, communicated elsewhere... We didn't have a database of our customers. So we began developing each service in-house."