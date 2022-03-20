What do Jared Leto, Blackpink, Andrew Garfield and Squid Game cast say about each other?
More importantly, will these meetings lead to crossover movies and drama series?
When the stars align, such as when the worlds of Hollywood and Hallyu collide in real life, there is much fanboying (or fangirling) to be had.
Take, for example, the interview Jared Leto had with South Korean TV station KBS to promote his latest mini-series WeCrashed, in which he revealed he had met “some very nice Koreans recently”.
One of them was Blackpink’s Jennie, whom the House Of Gucci actor encountered at the 10th LACMA Art + Film Gala last November. “She was very sweet,” he said. “I liked her a lot. She was very nice.”
Jennie wasn’t the only Korean celebrity that the award-winning actor had good impressions of. “I’ve met some very nice Koreans recently: Almost the whole cast of Squid Game,” he said.
The admiration is certainly reciprocated. Squid Game actress Jung Ho-Yeon recently gushed over her meeting Spider-Man actor Andrew Garfield at the American Film Institute (AFI) Awards Luncheon on Mar 11.
In a Variety interview, the South Korean actress and model was almost beside herself when she described her encounter with Garfield, whose latest role is in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Tick, Tick… Boom!
“It was amazing. I watched Tick, Tick... Boom! recently and it was amazing. His performance was outstanding,” she said of her fangirl moment.
“And then he was there and we were sharing, ‘oh, your show is great. Your show is great, like that kind of moment’. So, it was very sweet."