What to watch in December: The Beatles, New Year's Eve countdown and more

A FRAME IN TIME (SEASON TWO)

Viewers may remember the first season of the docu-drama, which saw iconic paintings from the National Gallery Collection come alive on screen, capturing vernacular stories of Singapore’s history and growth since independence.

The second season picks up where the series left off, and continues to tell stories of Singapore’s past, pausing at poignant moments in the 1970s and 80s and how they have shaped our collective narrative today.

Singapore film auteur Kelvin Tong, best known for The Maid and The Faith Of Anna Waters, helms the series again, interweaving fiction and non-fiction for a unique approach to documentary storytelling.

In the episode featuring Ong Kim Seng’s Night Calligrapher, the docu explores the important role of letter writers and how they helped Singapore’s migrant forefathers write letters to their loved ones in their city of birth. The narrative spurs an exploration into the past world of letters and airmails. What have we traded contemplative old-fashioned letter-writing for? Progress, convenience, or instant gratification?

In another episode, the focus lands on Liu Kang’s painting Young Girl With Discus. Widely regarded as one of Singapore’s most important artists, his playful portraiture initiates the conversation about women in sports, featuring Patricia Chan, C Kunalan, Glory Barnabas, Brian Richmond, K Jayamani, among other sporting icons.

The last episode highlights Tumadi B Patri’s mixed media abstract collage Hunting Elephants In The Batik Forest. It traces the origins of wayang kulit puppetry in Singapore, and explores its eventual demise to the likes of radio, cinema, and television.

Look out for a special release of this three-parter on Dec 31, Jan 1 and Jan 2, 9pm.