What to watch in November: Deepavali countdown, My Name, SPOP Wave! and more

ALTERED LIVES

Filmed over a year, CNA's latest four-part series gives revealing insights on loneliness, disconnect and how circumstances change lives.

One episode follows 18-year-old Sam in the Philippines as he embarks on a long journey to be reunited with his family for the first time in many years. A former Abu Sayyaf child soldier who was found by the Philippine Marines, Sam lived half his life away from his family. As he heads back home, he has to find peace with his tumultuous past and help his family eke out a living.

Another episode centres around 28-year-old actress Rytasha in India as she ends a four-year relationship that sends her in an emotional tailspin while she struggles to deal with public and personal pressures.

Closer to home in Singapore, 37-year-old Nadia quits her successful career to look after her mother, who suffered a stroke, and she's feeling the brunt of being a full-time caregiver.

There is also 44-year-old Chinese divorcee Pei Li, who talks candidly about his Parkinson’s disease and his brain simulation surgery that attaches wires to ‘jumpstart’ his motor skills. The father to an eight-year-old wants to build a passion project that will bring joy to young people but feels time is running out.

Altered Lives premieres on CNA on Nov 6, 9pm.