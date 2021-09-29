What to watch in October: Our pick of shows to stream or catch on TV

IDEAS VS PANDEMIC

For naysayers who think Singaporeans are boring and uncreative, this CNA documentary is determined to prove them wrong.

Not simply another disheartening show about the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, Ideas Vs Pandemic offers inspirational short stories about how ordinary Singaporeans can be a force for good.

The documentary follows eight individuals who made their quirky, ingenious solutions to the pandemic’s problems a reality, despite the odds stacked against them.

This is one show to lift the spirits – from endearing 10-year-old smart aleck Daniel, who helps his friends remember how to keep safe from the virus by creating a board game with materials he scavenged around his house, to an architect who came up with a design for modular shelters that could be assembled within half an hour so that there was a place for isolating migrant workers to be housed, this is one show to lift the spirits.

Catch this documentary on CNA on Oct 17, 9pm.