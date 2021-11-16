Rosamund Pike brings The Wheel Of Time fantasy series to TV

Robert Jordan's fantasy book series The Wheel Of Time comes to the small screen in a new television drama, with Oscar nominee Rosamund Pike at the helm.

The Amazon Prime Video series features the British actor as Moiraine, a member of the mighty all-woman Aes Sedai organisation, who embarks on a perilous journey around the world with a group of young men and women. One of them is prophesied to save or destroy humanity.

Pike, known for Gone Girl and Die Another Day, leads a relatively unknown cast of young actors.

"I haven't been part of a cast like this since I made Pride And Prejudice in terms of this peculiar alchemy of personalities where there’s kind of magic in the shooting of it," she told Reuters at the series premiere on Monday (Nov 15).

"And so that makes me optimistic for how fans will respond. And we've just put so much love into it. I think whatever has infected fans of The Wheel Of Time over the years has impacted us too and we've now become genuine fans."