South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at home

South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead, Yonhap News reported, citing police on Monday (Mar 10).

The 43-year-old's body was discovered at his home in Seoul, less than a month after actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead after her career had taken a hit following a drunk driving incident in 2022.

According to Korean publication JoongAng Ilbo, police are looking into the possibilities of both suicide and overdose and that there is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play.

The singer's real name is Choi Whee-sung. He debuted in 2002 with the album Like A Movie. He was due to hold a joint concert with singer KCM on Mar 15 in Daegu, South Korea.