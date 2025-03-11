South Korean singer Wheesung found dead at home
Police are said to be looking into the possibilities of both suicide and overdose.
South Korean singer Wheesung has been found dead, Yonhap News reported, citing police on Monday (Mar 10).
The 43-year-old's body was discovered at his home in Seoul, less than a month after actress Kim Sae-ron was found dead after her career had taken a hit following a drunk driving incident in 2022.
According to Korean publication JoongAng Ilbo, police are looking into the possibilities of both suicide and overdose and that there is no evidence of a break-in or other foul play.
The singer's real name is Choi Whee-sung. He debuted in 2002 with the album Like A Movie. He was due to hold a joint concert with singer KCM on Mar 15 in Daegu, South Korea.
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.