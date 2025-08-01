Property agents, cafe owners, a pilot: Where are the stars of Growing Up, Under One Roof and Triple Nine now?
They used to be familiar on-screen faces, but now pursue other interests. Some are property agents or consultants, some perform on other stages and one is even a pilot.
When former actor Andrew Seow announced he was now an auxiliary police officer, it gave us a major blast from the past: Who can hear that name without thinking of the iconic 90s family drama Growing Up, which remains one of local television’s seminal productions?
And, if you give a mouse a cookie, he’s going to ask for a glass of milk. So thinking about Andrew Seow is going to make you think about Jamie Yeo and Lim Kay Tong, who still dabble in arts and entertainment up until today.
But, what about the actors who decided to step out of the local television limelight, like Irin Gan and Steven Lim – what might they be up to now? And, speaking of them, what about the erstwhile actors from Triple Nine, Under One Roof, The Price Of Peace, and more?
Happily, these days, with a little online surveying, you can pretty much find everyone who wants to be found. We did the kaypoh sleuthing so you don’t have to.
IRIN GAN
She played the eldest daughter in Growing Up and according to her social media posts, she’s active and outdoorsy, and is a huge motorcycle enthusiast who loves her Harley Davidsons. She also works out at the gym and enjoys the beach and water activities.
STEVEN LIM
He played the younger son in Growing Up, but soon after, he left Singapore for the UK to study acting. He now runs cafes and restaurants in Bangkok and is a photographer who still dabbles in acting. His other passions include climbing and dogs.
WEE SOON HUI
She was Singapore’s most famous on-screen mum in Growing Up, so it was extra special when she returned to television in 2015 to play the mum in the long-running drama Tanglin. She still makes the occasional post reminiscing about her days on set with the Growing Up cast, sharing nostalgic old photos.
HADY MIRZA
The Singapore Idol 2006 winner announced in June this year that he’s now a property agent. Fellow Singapore Idol Taufik Batisah, who made the same move in 2019 but will be holding a solo concert in October, left an encouraging message for Hady proposing they work together to “co-broke” a deal.
JACKSON TAN
Another actor-turned-property agent, the Star Search 2007 alumni was a physical fitness coach before helping people find their dream homes.
MARGARET CHAN
After playing the formidable matriarch in 1994’s Masters Of The Sea and delivering that unforgettable “crush you like a cockroach” line forever emblazoned on the annals of local television, she went on to become a professor at Singapore Management University. One of her students was award-winning host Pornsak, who credited her with teaching him “not just how to speak, but how to think”.
NICHOLAS LEE
Famous for playing Under One Roof’s cheeky Ronnie Tan, the actor founded and runs a company specialising in design, video and event production.
NORLEENA SALIM
The actress who played the Tan family’s neighbour Rosnah in Under One Roof now lives in Brisbane and sings in her own jazz band, belting out soulful tunes with aplomb. Find her on YouTube, where she has her own channel.
DAISY IRANI SUBAIAH
After playing Daisy on Under One Roof, she took on an executive role at Mediacorp, and then founded arts company HuM Theatre, which stages plays.
DARRYL YONG
The Star Search 2010 finalist who was active on television until 2021 is now a financial advisor. He and his Thailand-born wife are raising two young children together.
JERRY YEO
After placing second in 2007’s Star Search talent competition, he became known for his baddie roles, taking home the Most Memorable Villain trophy at the 2010 Star Awards. In 2015, he went to flight training school and became a pilot, and now spends his days flying around the world.
CAROLE LIN
The Price Of Peace actress who was a familiar face on Channel 8 is now busy being a mum to her 10-year-old daughter and still hangs out with famous friends like Huang Biren, Pan Ling Ling, Phyllis Quek and Chen Xiu Huan.
JEFF WANG
The Star Search alumni and former City Beat host moved to Taiwan in 2009, where he’s now known for starring in TV dramas like Feng Shui Family and The Way To Happiness. Still active in entertainment, he also opened a restaurant in 2020 and, in 2021, changed his name from Wang Chien-fu to Wang Chen-fu.
CASSANDRA SEE
The actress who was most active in the 90s now does live streaming on TikTok, where she also posts videos of her bright and affectionate pet cockatiel.
CHUNYU SHANSHAN
Remember him from epics like Stepping Out and The Price Of Peace? A familiar face on television in the 1990s, the actor moved back to his native China in the early 2000s, where he continued his career in entertainment. His latest works include 2024 Chinese action film The Bodyguard and, this year, an Italian kung fu flick called Forbidden City.
CHONG CHIA SUAN
Once rounding up all the bad guys in town in Triple Nine, her personal website says she’s a writer and communication skills trainer based in the UK who works with organisations including National Geographic.
ROBIN LEONG
Triple Nine’s cop recently made a return to Singapore TV, with roles in Provocative and Sunny Side Up.