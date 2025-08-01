Property agents, cafe owners, a pilot: Where are the stars of Growing Up, Under One Roof and Triple Nine now?

When former actor Andrew Seow announced he was now an auxiliary police officer, it gave us a major blast from the past: Who can hear that name without thinking of the iconic 90s family drama Growing Up, which remains one of local television’s seminal productions?

And, if you give a mouse a cookie, he’s going to ask for a glass of milk. So thinking about Andrew Seow is going to make you think about Jamie Yeo and Lim Kay Tong, who still dabble in arts and entertainment up until today.

But, what about the actors who decided to step out of the local television limelight, like Irin Gan and Steven Lim – what might they be up to now? And, speaking of them, what about the erstwhile actors from Triple Nine, Under One Roof, The Price Of Peace, and more?

Happily, these days, with a little online surveying, you can pretty much find everyone who wants to be found. We did the kaypoh sleuthing so you don’t have to.

IRIN GAN