Which Singapore celebrities own cafes? 35 stars who have gone into F&B, from Ben Yeo to JJ Lin and Rebecca Lim

F&B in Singapore is a notoriously tough game. Sometimes, it feels like a gamble. Just ask Ben Yeo, who’s garnered attention recently for his six Tan Xiang Sliced Fish Soup stalls closing.

On the other hand, the host and actor’s three Tan Xiang Charcoal Fishhead Steamboat outlets in Kallang, Woodlands and Chai Chee are still going strong. And, his newer concepts include a Thai eatery and a zi char stall.

Yeo has said in interviews that his business strategy revolves around experimentation and adaptability – a case of nothing ventured, nothing gained. He’s also shifted his trajectory from chasing scale and ambitious concepts to focusing on lower-cost, mass-market operations that can be tested and adjusted more quickly.

It may feel like celebrities have an unfair advantage in the marketing game. It certainly feels like nearly every celebrity, at some point or other, has decided to have a go at opening their own bar or food business. But, really, a famous face is no guarantee of a business’ success.

Here are some of the celebs who, like any other business owner, have opened F&B concepts and thrown their fate into the hands of fickle Singapore diners (the pandemic, of course, influenced a few closures), with varying degrees of staying power.

BEN YEO