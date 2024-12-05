The cast of Wicked gush over herbal remedy Pei Pa Koa: 'You'll sound like a flute'

"This got me through performing a musical, eight shows a week," praised Bailey – drawing intrigue from Goldblum who then quipped: "I need all the help I can get if this really works."

"You'll sound like a flute," Bailey added.

Erivo, on the other hand, called Pei Pa Koa "amazing" multiple times throughout the interview and said that she couldn't find it.

"Every time I've done a show, this is the thing I use," said Erivo.

Seemingly convinced by Erivo's praise, Grande – who claimed that she had heard about Pei Pa Koa before the interview – said that she would "add it to [her] vocal box".

Officially called Nin Jiom Pei Pa Koa Cough Syrup, Pei Pa Koa reportedly had its roots during the Qing dynasty. It is used mainly to relieve sore throat, coughing and hoarseness.

In recent years, more and more celebrities have claimed to incorporate it into their daily routine including Zayn Malik and Jason Mraz.