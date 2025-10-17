Sentosa will have Wicked-themed installations, including a 9m-tall hat, in November
Wicked fans can witness themed installations at the likes of Sentosa Sensoryscape, Resorts World Sentosa and more from Nov 10.
Get ready to walk down the Yellow Brick Road and defy gravity this November, as fans of the hit musical Wicked can experience the Land of Oz right here in Singapore. From Nov 10 to Jan 4, 2026, Sentosa will have numerous installations and activities themed after the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good.
These include Glinda’s Bubble, where you can take pictures against the landscape of Munchkinland; the iconic Yellow Brick Road, complete with illuminated lights, at Sentosa Sensoryscape and Elphaba's Hat, a 9-metre tall hat at Sentosa Sensoryscape's Lookout Loop.
The full list of installations can be found on Sentosa's website. While the installations are on display all day, do note that evening light-up will take place from 6pm to 1am.
Be sure to also check out Limitless Lights: An Ozmopolitan Display of Music & Lights at Resorts World Sentosa's Lake of Dreams. Themed after Emerald City, the installation boasts spectacular lighting, as well as music from the movie.
The journey through Oz culminates at Universal Studios Singapore. Here, the Hollywood zone is reimagined with decor and motifs inspired by the film and guests can also get up close and personal with Elphaba, Glinda and The Wizard.
Starting later in November, visitors can also experience The Wardrobe of Wicked: A Curated Costume Display, which has costume replicas and scenic recreations from the film. These include Glinda’s quarters and Madame Morrible’s dress.
In a statement, Lee Shi Ruh, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa, said: “We are excited to bring the enchanting wonder of Wicked: For Good to Resorts World Sentosa this festive season. Beyond its global cinematic appeal, this experience invites every guest to pause, connect and rediscover the joy of imagination and togetherness.
It’s a celebration of friendships, family and the moments that truly matter."