Sentosa will have Wicked-themed installations, including a 9m-tall hat, in November

Get ready to walk down the Yellow Brick Road and defy gravity this November, as fans of the hit musical Wicked can experience the Land of Oz right here in Singapore. From Nov 10 to Jan 4, 2026, Sentosa will have numerous installations and activities themed after the upcoming movie Wicked: For Good.

These include Glinda’s Bubble, where you can take pictures against the landscape of Munchkinland; the iconic Yellow Brick Road, complete with illuminated lights, at Sentosa Sensoryscape and Elphaba's Hat, a 9-metre tall hat at Sentosa Sensoryscape's Lookout Loop.

The full list of installations can be found on Sentosa's website. While the installations are on display all day, do note that evening light-up will take place from 6pm to 1am.