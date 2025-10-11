Logo
Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Erivo coming to Singapore for regional premiere of Wicked: For Good
The event will be held on Nov 13 at Universal Studios Singapore, with actor Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M Chu also present.

Michelle Yeoh, Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo after winning the Cinematic and Box Office Achievement award for Wicked during the 82nd annual Golden Globe Awards on Jan 5, 2025. (Photo: AFP/Robyn Beck)

11 Oct 2025 12:21AM (Updated: 11 Oct 2025 06:47AM)
Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh are set to grace the red carpet in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa will host the premiere on Nov 13, it said in a press release late on Friday (Oct 10). Actor Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M Chu will also be at the event.

The Singapore premiere is the fourth stop of a five-city global premiere tour for the movie.

Last year, Wicked became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, earning more than US$750 million worldwide and securing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

The evening will feature a handprint ceremony and culminate in the screening at Pantages Hollywood Theatre. 

An exclusive fan event will take place at WEAVE at Resorts World Sentosa, as a prelude to the premiere.

Ms Lee Shi Ruh, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa, said: “Universal Studios Singapore and Resorts World Sentosa are thrilled to welcome Wicked: For Good, one of the world’s biggest cinematic events, to Singapore. 

“Bringing together the cinematic glamour of Hollywood and the immersive world of Universal Studios Singapore, this event stands as a testament to RWS as a premier destination for world-class entertainment and unforgettable moments. 

“The premiere marks a spectacular finale to a year of exciting new openings at the resort. We invite everyone to join us, feel the magic, and be part of this extraordinary celebration.”

Wicked: For Good is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz.

Fans can catch the cast on Nov 13, with tickets from S$93 for adults and S$72 for children. The tickets come with Universal Studios Singapore food and beverage vouchers as well as retail vouchers. 

More details can be found on Universal Studios Singapore’s website.

Source: CNA/mi

