Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Cynthia Erivo coming to Singapore for regional premiere of Wicked: For Good

Stars Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande and Michelle Yeoh are set to grace the red carpet in Singapore for the Asia-Pacific premiere of Wicked: For Good.

Universal Studios Singapore at Resorts World Sentosa will host the premiere on Nov 13, it said in a press release late on Friday (Oct 10). Actor Jeff Goldblum and director Jon M Chu will also be at the event.

The Singapore premiere is the fourth stop of a five-city global premiere tour for the movie.

Last year, Wicked became the most successful Broadway film adaptation of all time, earning more than US$750 million worldwide and securing 10 Academy Award nominations, including Best Picture.

The evening will feature a handprint ceremony and culminate in the screening at Pantages Hollywood Theatre.

An exclusive fan event will take place at WEAVE at Resorts World Sentosa, as a prelude to the premiere.

Ms Lee Shi Ruh, CEO of Resorts World Sentosa, said: “Universal Studios Singapore and Resorts World Sentosa are thrilled to welcome Wicked: For Good, one of the world’s biggest cinematic events, to Singapore.

“Bringing together the cinematic glamour of Hollywood and the immersive world of Universal Studios Singapore, this event stands as a testament to RWS as a premier destination for world-class entertainment and unforgettable moments.

“The premiere marks a spectacular finale to a year of exciting new openings at the resort. We invite everyone to join us, feel the magic, and be part of this extraordinary celebration.”

Wicked: For Good is the final chapter of the untold story of the witches of Oz.

Fans can catch the cast on Nov 13, with tickets from S$93 for adults and S$72 for children. The tickets come with Universal Studios Singapore food and beverage vouchers as well as retail vouchers.

More details can be found on Universal Studios Singapore’s website.