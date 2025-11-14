Ariana Grande fan chaos, selfies, karaoke: What happened at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore

Fans from all over the region descended onto Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Thursday (Nov 13) for the Asia premiere of the highly-anticipated movie, Wicked: For Good. The event saw cast members Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, as well as director Jon M Chu, walking down the Yellow Brick Road at both Weave and Universal Studios Singapore, which had been transformed into the Land Of Oz – complete with installations and motifs inspired by the Wicked films.

And just like the Land Of Oz, Thursday’s event was ground zero for both the whimsical and the wicked.

Here’s everything that went down.