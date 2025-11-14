Ariana Grande fan chaos, selfies, karaoke: What happened at Wicked: For Good premiere in Singapore
Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum and Jon M Chu graced Resorts World Sentosa on Thursday (Nov 13) for the Asia premiere of the upcoming movie, Wicked: For Good.
Fans from all over the region descended onto Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) on Thursday (Nov 13) for the Asia premiere of the highly-anticipated movie, Wicked: For Good. The event saw cast members Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande, Michelle Yeoh and Jeff Goldblum, as well as director Jon M Chu, walking down the Yellow Brick Road at both Weave and Universal Studios Singapore, which had been transformed into the Land Of Oz – complete with installations and motifs inspired by the Wicked films.
And just like the Land Of Oz, Thursday’s event was ground zero for both the whimsical and the wicked.
Here’s everything that went down.
1. A fan event with karaoke, a parade and loads of selfies
Ahead of the premiere, a special event took place at Weave, which saw the space filled with a sea of pink and green – not from installations, but from scores of fans dressed up as Elphaba and Glinda.
Hailing from the places like Singapore, Taiwan, Denmark, the Philippines and Thailand, these fans waited for hours for a glimpse of the Wicked: For Good stars.
Thankfully, the fan event – which was hosted by 987FM DJ Germaine Tan – was rife with merriment, with attendees singing along to Wicked earworms like Popular and Dancing Through Life, as well as a parade of Oz citizens gallivanting around with stilts, balloons and dancing.
Excitement reached a fever pitch once the stars of Wicked arrived at Weave, decked in chic outfits: Erivo exuded coolness with her glossy black number, while Grande stunned in her pink Balenciaga dress.
What was notable at the event, however, was the sheer amount of selfies and autographs received by guests. Erivo, Grande, Yeoh, Goldblum and Chu interacted heavily with fans and posed for photos for practically everyone at the barricade line – CNA Lifestyle included.
Addressing fans at the space, Grande said: “We’re so excited to be here with everyone and we love you so much. Thank you for travelling [to the event]...We’re so excited for you to see this film. Thank you for making this so special.”
Erivo then complimented the attendees, saying they “looked great”.
“I will definitely come back here,” added Erivo. “I feel so welcomed.”
Yeoh agreed, stating, “We are all so delighted by your love and support” before blowing kisses to the cheering crowd.
When asked what’s something about Singapore that he “absolutely loved”, Jeff Goldblum replied: “The people. The beautiful, warm and welcoming people. I adore it, I wanna move here. I wanna be here. I love you, Singapore so, so much…Thank you from the bottom of my heart.”
2. Yellow carpet glam
About an hour after the fan event, Erivo, Grande, Yeoh, Goldblum and Chu turned up at the yellow carpet, trading cool-chic for elevated elegance.
This time, Grande dazzled in an off-the-shoulder ball gown while Erivo mesmerised with her strapless black gown.
Yeoh, in particular, drew excited gasps from the crowd with her deep grey ensemble by Iris van Herpen, which comprised a fitted bodice and voluminous, honeycomb-patterned skirt. Even Erivo and Grande appeared to have been impressed by Yeoh’s outfit when they first saw her on the yellow carpet.
3. Brief chaos on the yellow carpet
Gravity wasn’t the only thing that was defied at the event. Chaos briefly ensued when content creator and serial crasher Pyjama Man jumped over the barricade and charged towards Ariana Grande, evading members of the security team.
He even managed to grab hold of Grande.
Videos of the incident showed Erivo immediately leaping to Grande’s defence and brushing off Pyjama Man, who was then removed from the area.
CNA Lifestyle understands he was escorted out and took the train out of Sentosa.
4. The cast members of Wicked: For Good on what’s changed them…for good
Despite the troubling incident, Ariana Grande quickly recovered and proceeded to field questions from the media, along with the other cast members of Wicked: For Good.
Speaking to CNA Lifestyle, all the cast members agreed that being part of the Wicked franchise had “changed [their lives] for good”.
Goldblum even revealed that, due to the themes surrounding animal cruelty in Wicked, he has stopped eating meat and “feels much better now”.
Following the media session, Erivo, Grande, Yeoh, Goldblum and Chu immortalised their handprints on stage, right in front of a recreation of the Wizard Of Oz contraption as seen in the Wicked movies.
5. Jon M Chu introduces Wicked: For Good
After an eventful night, Wicked: For Good had its Asia premiere at Universal Studios Singapore’s Pantages Hollywood Theatre with CNA Lifestyle in attendance.
Speaking to viewers, which mostly comprised of members of the media and key opinion leaders, ahead of the movie, director Jon M Chu stated that he had spent five years making the movie.
“I had three children while making this movie,” quipped Chu.
He then reflected on how he used to do his homework at his parents’ restaurant and dream that he would be a filmmaker one day.
“I used to draw pictures in the margins of my math homework but I never knew it was possible. But I just kept making things all over again” said Chu.
“To create is beautiful. I hope when you see this movie, you get the courage to create more and that you dream bigger than you ever thought you could.”
Wicked: For Good will be out in cinemas on Nov 20.