Widow’s Bay breaks Emmys comedy record with 14 wins including best comedy series and best actor

Rhea Seehorn won best actress in a drama for Pluribus, and Jean Smart won her fifth best actress in a comedy award for the fifth and final season of Hacks. No actor had won an Emmy every year for a series that lasted more than three seasons until Smart did it Monday.

Every other comedy award went to Widow's Bay, which unequivocally owned the night and broke the comedy series record set last year by The Studio when it won 13 as another first-year Apple TV show.

“The celebrations will be long, varied, and I hope at times wild,” Rhys said backstage while holding two Emmys.

THE "WEIRD" WIDOW'S BAY SWEEPS ACROSS CATEGORIES

Along with best actor in a comedy, Rhys won best actor in a limited series for The Beast In Me, becoming the first man to win two leading actor categories in the same year, and he gets one of the best comedy series trophies as an executive producer for Widow's Bay.

The first-season series created by Katie Dippold leans hard into both comedy and horror as it tells the story of a New England island community, with Rhys as its mayor, reckoning with a centuries-old curse.

“Thank you Apple, for letting us take this crazy, creative swing," Dippold said as she accepted the best drama award. "They truly just let us do this weird show.”

It also won for directing for Hiro Murai and for writing for its creator Dippold, a first-time Emmy winner and first-time nominee who was previously best known for an old viral tweet showing her dressed as The Babadook.

The show had won eight Emmys in a previous ceremony before sweeping all six of its categories Monday night. Stephen Root won best supporting actor in a comedy series and Kate O’Flynn won best supporting actress.