Widow's Bay and The Pitt tipped for success at Emmy Awards

Christopher Rosen, deputy editor of Hollywood news outlet The Ankler, told AFP that Rhys -- a winner for best drama actor for The Americans in 2018 -- could be poised to earn his first comedy Emmy.

A strong night for Widow's Bay does not bode well for Hacks, the tale of a stand-up comedian trying to revive her career and the dysfunctional millennial assistant who helps her.

Its one solid bet left in the running – and maybe its only statuette, said Rosen – is a best actress prize for Jean Smart.

"That's a great way to honour the final season," Rosen told AFP. "She's never lost from playing this part. I don't see why she would lose for the final season."

Smart, who turned 75 on Sunday, has won four Emmys for the show so far.

A win on Monday would give her eight acting Emmys, tying her with Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Cloris Leachman for the most ever by a performer. Allison Janney is also vying for her eighth Emmy, for The Diplomat.

THE PITT EXPECTED TO REPEAT AS BEST DRAMA

The Pitt, last year's winner for best drama, follows the stressed-out workers in a Pittsburgh emergency room, with each episode unfolding in real time.

Tackling everything from abortion rights to immigration crackdowns to mass shootings, the show is the odds-on favourite to sweep several drama prizes including best series.

"If The Pitt doesn't win, it would be a tremendous shock," Rosen said.

It led all shows with 25 nominations, and already won four awards in the early ceremonies, including best casting for a drama series.