Will Lee Kwang-soo return to Running Man as a guest? This is what he says

Running Man alum Lee Kwang-soo left the popular South Korean variety show just months ago but he has thought about what it would be like to return as a guest.

In a recent interview with Sports Chosun to promote his upcoming film Sinkhole, the 36-year-old shared that he thinks it would be funny, but also really strange, if he appeared as a guest on the show.

“Of course, it would be very welcome to see them all again, like returning to one’s hometown, but I don’t know. It’s hard to express in words. I think that it would feel very different if I returned as a guest rather than a member,” he said.

The actor also opened up about how his personality in real life is quite different from his Running Man image, and how that can disappoint people who meet him for the first time.

“I’m not actually the type to talk a lot. When I meet someone for the first time, there are times when they’re disappointed because they were expecting me to be funny and honest and outspoken,” he shared.

However, he added, he is now older and more comfortable with himself.

Lee began his entertainment career in 2007 as a model and made his acting debut in a 2008 sitcom. His popularity soared after joining Running Man in 2010, with many considering him the main star of the show.

With his latest acting role in Sinkhole, some people are saying that he’s returning to his “real job” of acting.

“I’m not sure about that myself. I think that I’m the same as I was before,” he said.

“I don’t feel a sense of pressure about ‘returning to my real job’. There’s nothing that’s changed from when I was on Running Man to when I’m not. I just want to keep going as I have done until now and do the best acting that I can.”