Should Will Smith return his Best Actor Oscar after assaulting Chris Rock?

Not when it’s the Will Smith we’re talking about. The consummate professional who is consistently billed as one of Hollywood’s nice guys. The “overall good guy” I (and many others) have been a longtime fan of and grew up watching him evolve from being the Fresh Prince and the Man in Black to Muhammad Ali and Richard Williams.

As a film and entertainment journalist for the last 14 years, and having also covered the Academy Awards in person in Los Angeles, I’ve seen my fair share of hoopla and kerfuffles. I honestly thought I’ve seen it all. But this is Hollywood after all, isn’t it?

I’ve interviewed Smith many times, and he’s been nothing short of being a gentleman showing utmost professionalism. Sure, we all know the PR machine that is Will Smith The Brand always works overtime during press interviews and events. Call me naive, but no matter how good an actor one is, the kindness and consideration Smith exuded in person to service staff, press, and just about everyone else around him really came across genuine and hard to fake. I felt it. I'm sure everyone else did too.

So why, Willard Carroll Smith II, would you so uncharacteristically use violence (both physical and verbal) in such a public arena to respond to a slight? Moments before what would be one of the biggest moments of your career – winning your first ever, long-coveted Oscar?