Will Smith's new movie Emancipation scores mixed reviews so far

Apple TV+’s 2022 slavery drama Emancipation, actor Will Smith's first film since his famous slap of comedian Chris Rock on stage at the Oscars, has received mixed early reviews from film critics.

The movie has scored a 59 per cent positive rating on Rotten Tomatoes so far, with 14 out of 24 reviewers applauding the film as of Thursday (Dec 1) afternoon.

The movie directed by Antoine Fuqua is based on the true 1863 story of a former slave named Gordon, called Peter in the film, and the photographs taken of his battered back that depict the brutalities of American chattel slavery. It is scheduled to arrive in theaters on Dec 9.

The first batch of reviews have earned Emancipation the rotten label, as many reviewers voice their disappointment in the historical action film’s execution.

“Emancipation devolves into a confused jumble of messages,” Lovia Gyarke from The Hollywood Reporter wrote.