Will Smith makes first public appearance in Mumbai since infamous Oscars slap
The actor was spotted at a private airport on Saturday (Apr 23).
Looks like Will Smith is out and about – and he is closer to our part of the world than you think. In his first public appearance since the infamous Oscars slap in March, the King Richard actor was spotted at Mumbai's private airport on Saturday (Apr 23).
It is not clear what brought Smith to India but the 53-year-old actor seemed to be in good spirits as he smiled and waved at photographers. He posed for a few photos with fans, including a security guard, before entering the airport facility.
It isn't Smith's first visit to the country. The award-winning actor was there in 2019 to shoot his reality show The Bucket List. He had met a few Bollywood celebrities and even appeared in a cameo in the Hindi movie Student Of The Year 2.
This trip, however, came days after Red Table Talk, which is co-hosted by Smith’s wife Jada Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith and Adrienne Banfield Norris, returned with a message at the start of the episode: “Considering all that has happened in that last few weeks, the Smith family has been focusing on deep healing ... some of the discoveries around our healing will be shared at the table when the time calls”.
“Until then, the table will continue offering itself to powerful, inspiring and healing testimonies like that of our incredibly impressive first guest. Thanks for joining us, Jada.”
Since slapping Chris Rock on stage at the 94th Academy Awards show, Smith has been banned from the Academy Awards ceremony for 10 years.
Several projects involving the actor may also be axed or put on the backburner, including the fourth instalment of the Bad Boys franchise, Netflix’s upcoming thriller Fast And Loose as well as Apple TV+’s Emancipation and a biopic on Smith himself.