Entertainment

Will Smith resigns from Hollywood film academy over Chris Rock slap: Report
Will Smith resigns from Hollywood film academy over Chris Rock slap: Report

In this file photo taken on March 27, 2022 US actor Will Smith attends the 94th Oscars at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Will Smith has tendered his resignation from the body that awards the Oscars after his attack on Chris Rock during the weekend ceremony, a statement said April 1, 2022. (Photo: AFP/Angela Weiss)

02 Apr 2022 07:08AM (Updated: 02 Apr 2022 07:34AM)
Actor Will Smith has resigned from Hollywood's Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences after he slapped presenter Chris Rock at the Oscars ceremony, Variety reported on Friday (Apr 1), citing a statement from the actor.

"I betrayed the trust of the Academy. I deprived other nominees and winners of their opportunity to celebrate and be celebrated for their extraordinary work," Smith's statement said.

"So, I am resigning from membership in the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, and will accept any further consequences the Board deems appropriate," the statement added.

Source: Reuters/hs

