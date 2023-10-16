Will Smith responds to Jada Pinkett Smith's separation confession: 'A sort of emotional blindness sets in'

Actress Jada Pinkett Smith recently revealed that she and husband Will Smith have been living separate lives since 2016. The I Am Legend star has since explained that the confession "kind of woke him up" to his wife's "hidden nuances".

Smith sent an email to the New York Times, which ran in a recently published profile of Pinkett Smith, where he wrote: "When you've been with someone for more than half of your life, a sort of emotional blindness sets in and you can all too easily lose your sensitivity to their hidden nuances and subtle beauties."

The publication reported that the King Richard actor has only now realised that Pinkett Smith is "more resilient, clever and compassionate than he'd understood".

In a TV interview last year, the 55-year-old star said: "There's never been infidelity in our marriage. Jada and I talk about everything, and we have never surprised one another with anything ever."

Pinkett Smith has explained that she and Smith were "figuring out" their future after initially divulging the news about their separation.

"We’re still figuring it out," said the Girls Trip star.

"We’ve been doing some really heavy-duty work together. We just got deep love for each other and we are going to figure out what that looks like for us... I’m going to be by his side but also allow him to have to figure this out for himself."