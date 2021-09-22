Actor Willie Garson of Sex And The City and White Collar dies at 57
He played Stanford Blatch, best friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character Carrie Bradshaw in the popular TV series, and was also filming for the sequel And Just Like That.
Actor Willie Garson, who starred in popular TV series Sex And The City and White Collar, has died at age 57.
People magazine reported that Garson died following a brief illness and was surrounded by family and friends.
The actor’s son Nathen Garson confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 21). He wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."
Tributes have begun pouring in from co-workers including Michael Patrick King, the executive producer of Sex And The City (SATC) and its upcoming sequel, And Just Like That. King said that the SATC family had lost one of its own.
“His spirit and his dedication to his craft was present every day filming And Just Like That. He was there – giving us his all – even while he was sick. His multitude of gifts as an actor and person will be missed by everyone. In this sad, dark moment we are comforted by our memory of his joy and light,” said King.
Actor Rob Morrow wrote on Instagram: “Dear soul, rest easy”.
On SATC, Garson played Stanford Blatch, best friend to Sarah Jessica Parker’s character, Carrie Bradshaw. He reprised his role in the two films and was also filming for the TV sequel, And Just Like That.
Garson, who was born William Garson Paszamant, was also known for playing conman Mozzie on White Collar and had appeared in shows such as Hawaii Five-O and Supergirl. His film credits included Groundhog Day and Being John Malkovich.