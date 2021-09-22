Actor Willie Garson of Sex And The City and White Collar dies at 57

Actor Willie Garson, who starred in popular TV series Sex And The City and White Collar, has died at age 57.

People magazine reported that Garson died following a brief illness and was surrounded by family and friends.

The actor’s son Nathen Garson confirmed the news on Instagram on Tuesday (Sep 21). He wrote: "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much. I'm so proud of you. I will always love you, but I think it's time for you to go on an adventure of your own."