Couple from Mediacorp dating show Wingman have split up but she still wears his promise ring
The pair haven't seen each other since filming for Mediacorp dating show Wingman wrapped in March, but UL tells 8days.sg that she and Lorenzo remain close and she hopes they might rekindle their romance someday.
They joined Mediacorp reality dating show Wingman to help their friends find love, but Thai model and actress UL, 21, and Filipino model Lorenzo, 26, ended up falling for each other instead.
Sadly, their unexpected romance didn't quite work out.
But unlike fellow Wingman couples Frayya and LA and Marco and Yuki, who also went their separate ways after the show, it seems UL and Lorenzo haven't completely closed the door on their romance.
In fact, UL, who was Frayya’s wingman, told 8days.sg that she still wears a promise ring Lorenzo gave her and that they remain close despite no longer being a couple.
"We're not just friends, but we're not a couple either," she said.
"Deep down, we still hope that maybe one day we could get back together if we get the chance."
UL revealed that Lorenzo gave her the ring during filming and that she's been wearing it since episode 9.
According to Lorenzo, who was Marco's wingman, it was his favourite ring, a black band with carved lines that he'd bought in the Philippines.
He gave it to UL after seeing how sad she was about what would happen to their relationship once filming ended.
"I told her that as long as we make the effort, there will always be time for us, and I gave her the ring to wear the next time we meet," he told 8days.sg.
"To me, it's a cute promise that we'll meet again soon."
While things didn't turn out as they'd hoped, Lorenzo said the ring still holds special meaning to him.
"It's a symbol that at some point in our lives we met and made our time together memorable. If she still has it when we see each other, I'll be glad."
Despite their strong connection, the pair haven't seen each other in person since filming wrapped in March.
With distance and busy schedules getting in the way, they mutually agreed to take a step back and focus on their careers just weeks later. Lorenzo also revealed that they had different values and expectations in a relationship.
Still, UL said her feelings for Lorenzo haven't changed.
"I still think it's really hard to find someone like him. And I haven't found anyone else who makes me feel as comfortable being myself as he did."
The pair continue to keep in touch through calls, video calls and messages.
"Right now, we're still each other's comfort person," UL shared.
Both are currently single, and she remains hopeful that they might rekindle their romance someday.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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