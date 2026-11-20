"We're not just friends, but we're not a couple either," she said.

"Deep down, we still hope that maybe one day we could get back together if we get the chance."

UL revealed that Lorenzo gave her the ring during filming and that she's been wearing it since episode 9.

According to Lorenzo, who was Marco's wingman, it was his favourite ring, a black band with carved lines that he'd bought in the Philippines.

He gave it to UL after seeing how sad she was about what would happen to their relationship once filming ended.

"I told her that as long as we make the effort, there will always be time for us, and I gave her the ring to wear the next time we meet," he told 8days.sg.

"To me, it's a cute promise that we'll meet again soon."

While things didn't turn out as they'd hoped, Lorenzo said the ring still holds special meaning to him.

"It's a symbol that at some point in our lives we met and made our time together memorable. If she still has it when we see each other, I'll be glad."