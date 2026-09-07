New Mediacorp dating show Wingman to premiere on Sep 10, cast includes regional actors

The highly anticipated Mediacorp dating show, Wingman, is set to premiere on Thursday (Sep 10) via mewatch and the Mediacorp Entertainment YouTube channel. Following a casting call last year, the 12-episode series follows eight singles together in a villa, each accompanied by a best friend who's helping them find love.

As wingmen, they must take on challenges to earn dates for their singles, strategise with their fellow wingmen and help their friends navigate romantic choices along the way. The winning couple will receive S$20,000 (US$15,800), while the winning wingman will take home S$10,000.

Among the cast members looking for love are a Thai actress who hails from a family of entertainers; an auditor who has been single since 2019; a gymnastics coach; and a popular Filipino actor.