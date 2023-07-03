Veteran Malaysian rock band Wings to hold a one-night concert in Singapore on Jul 29
The band's last concert in Singapore was in October 2022 at Esplanade Theatre.
Titled The Rock Emperor, Wings' upcoming concert will be held at The Star Theatre from 8pm to 10pm. Tickets are available via Sistic, with the cheapest seats going at S$88. The band also has a VIP package (S$268) which comprises a floor seat, a meet-and-greet session with Wings, a limited edition lanyard, an event poster and an event tote bag.
Since their debut in 1985, Wings has produced multiple chart-topping hits that have stood the test of time including Sejati (True) and Taman Rashidah Utama (Rashidah Utama Park). Out of the band's original line-up, only three members remain: Actor-vocalist Awie, guitarist Syam and bassist Eddie.