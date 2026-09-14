Malaysian rock band Wings to stage Singapore concert in November
Wings will be performing at the Esplanade Theatre on Nov 7.
The iconic Malaysian rock band, Wings, will return to Singapore on Nov 7 to stage their Rockin' The Lion City concert. Held at the Esplanade Theatre, the show comes about a year after the group's last concert here, which commemorated their 40th anniversary.
Joining longtime frontman and vocalist Awie are Sham and Edrie Hashim on guitars, Am on bass, and Pae on drums.
Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday (Sep 15) via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from S$88 to S$248.
Formed in 1985, Wings is regarded as one of Malaysia's biggest music acts, boasting a bevy of evergreen hits, including Taman Rashidah Utama, Di Ambang Wati, and Sejati.
According to the organiser of the Rockin' The Lion City concert, the show will feature "songs that are rarely performed" as well as "fresh and updated musical arrangements".