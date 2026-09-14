Malaysian rock band Wings to stage Singapore concert in November

The iconic Malaysian rock band, Wings, will return to Singapore on Nov 7 to stage their Rockin' The Lion City concert. Held at the Esplanade Theatre, the show comes about a year after the group's last concert here, which commemorated their 40th anniversary.

Joining longtime frontman and vocalist Awie are Sham and Edrie Hashim on guitars, Am on bass, and Pae on drums.

Tickets will go on sale at 12pm on Tuesday (Sep 15) via BookMyShow, with prices ranging from S$88 to S$248.