Black Panther star Winston Duke on 'crazy surprises' in Avengers: Doomsday, Dragon Ball Z and Japan

I've interviewed many celebrities over the years, but few have matched Winston Duke's sheer charisma. Towering at nearly two metres, the 39-year-old actor commands an overwhelming presence – one that remained palpable even as he sat across from me, excitedly talking about how he drew anime characters as a child.

Duke became a household name in 2018 with his breakout performance as the brash tribal leader M’Baku in Ryan Coogler’s Black Panther – his first-ever feature film role. The Tobagonian-American actor followed up that success with leading roles in films including Jordan Peele’s Us and the 2020 fantasy drama Nine Days.

Since then, Duke’s career has taken him around the world. But one destination had remained out of reach – until quite recently.

Earlier this year, the actor travelled to Japan for the Crunchyroll Anime Awards, where he presented the award for best animation alongside Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna. It marked Duke’s first visit to the country – a particularly fitting milestone for someone who has been a longtime anime fan.

Before the ceremony, he spoke to me about his time in Japan, his love for anime and Japanese culture, and, of course, Avengers: Doomsday.