Immersive live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3 coming to Singapore in November

Something extraordinary is coming. For the first time ever in Asia, The Witcher in Concert is coming to Singapore this November.

This immersive live concert, featuring music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by CD Projekt Red, will take place on Nov 29 and 30 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Following its acclaimed tours across North America and Europe, the concert arrives in Singapore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved video game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.

Audiences will be transported into the epic tale of the protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, through a powerful blend of live orchestral music, storytelling and immersive visuals.