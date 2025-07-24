Immersive live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3 coming to Singapore in November
The two shows will take place on Nov 29 and 30 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Something extraordinary is coming. For the first time ever in Asia, The Witcher in Concert is coming to Singapore this November.
This immersive live concert, featuring music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by CD Projekt Red, will take place on Nov 29 and 30 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.
Following its acclaimed tours across North America and Europe, the concert arrives in Singapore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved video game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.
Audiences will be transported into the epic tale of the protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, through a powerful blend of live orchestral music, storytelling and immersive visuals.
Adding to the excitement, Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach – co-composers of the game’s soundtrack and contributors to several of its acclaimed tracks – will also perform live alongside the orchestra.
Tickets are now on sale via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic and Klook with prices starting from S$92.