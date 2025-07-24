Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Immersive live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3 coming to Singapore in November
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Immersive live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3 coming to Singapore in November

The two shows will take place on Nov 29 and 30 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Immersive live concert experience featuring music from The Witcher 3 coming to Singapore in November

The Witcher in Concert. (Photo: Ethan Lindhout)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Nashita Farveen
24 Jul 2025 07:56AM
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

Something extraordinary is coming. For the first time ever in Asia, The Witcher in Concert is coming to Singapore this November.

This immersive live concert, featuring music from The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt by CD Projekt Red, will take place on Nov 29 and 30 at Sands Theatre, Marina Bay Sands.

Following its acclaimed tours across North America and Europe, the concert arrives in Singapore to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the beloved video game, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt.  

Audiences will be transported into the epic tale of the protagonist, Geralt of Rivia, through a powerful blend of live orchestral music, storytelling and immersive visuals.

(Photo: Ethan Lindhout)

Adding to the excitement, Polish folk metal band Percival Schuttenbach co-composers of the game’s soundtrack and contributors to several of its acclaimed tracks  will also perform live alongside the orchestra.

Tickets are now on sale via Marina Bay Sands Ticketing, Sistic and Klook with prices starting from S$92.

Source: CNA/nf

Related Topics

concerts Musical marina bay sands
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement