The Witcher Season 3 teaser has dropped, showing Henry Cavill in his last season as Geralt

Netflix has just released the first teaser trailer for the third season of their hit series, The Witcher.

In the short teaser, we catch glimpses of characters such as Geralt, Ciri, Yennefer and the Wild Hunt riders. Geralt drinks a potion to enhance his powers and admits that "for the first time, he knows real fear".

We then see flashes of the main characters finding themselves in trouble as the last few seconds reveal that this season will be split into two parts: The first airing on Jun 29 and the second airing on Jul 27.

As series creator Lauren Schmidt Hissrich explained: “For years, Geralt has claimed neutrality, shunned politics and publicly asserted that witchers don’t have emotions all to make his life as a killer easier to navigate. We’ve seen him battle monsters and monstrous humans; we’ve watched as he’s hardened himself in order to survive. This season, he can no longer do that.”

"Because, despite the ups and downs of last season and the trust that has to be rebuilt, he’s realised that Yennefer and Ciri are his destiny, his family and the loves of his life. This is the foundation of his journey for the rest of his life – and the rest of this show.”