Agatha All Along interactive pop-up at Haji Lane starts Nov 2

Fans of Marvel Television’s Agatha All Along, here’s a reason to come down to Haji Lane next month: An interactive pop-up event by Disney+ called The Witches’ Road to tap into your inner Harkness.

Running for two weeks from Nov 2 to 14, the pop-up lets you follow in the coven’s footsteps, starting with a Darkhold that acts as an activity guide. But if you’d like your very own Darkhold to contain all the spells created and collected at the pop-up, you can make one there as well.

Ready your smartphones for snaps of a life-sized pentagon-shaped door as well as eerie, twisting trees and mirrors inspired by the series.

Step into your future, or rather, readings of your future with real-life, self-professed modern witch Narayanee Singaram. Glimpse into your past, present and future via personalised tarot card readings, or discover what your aura says about you through aura paintings by Singaram.

There will be no thirsty witches on this path; check out the “potions” concocted to keep your spirits high.

The Witches’ Road pop-up is the first of more such Disney+ events to come where you can redeem stamps to redeem a prize.

The next one, launching on Nov 16, will feature an interactive experience based on K-drama series Light Shop, starring Ju Ji-hoon and Park Bo-young.

The Witches Road is at 4A Haji Lane and opens on weekdays from 3pm to 9pm; weekends from 11am to 10pm, except Nov 2, when it opens from 2pm to 10pm.