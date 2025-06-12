BTS fan arrested after attempting to break into singer Jungkook’s Seoul home

A Chinese woman in her 30s has been arrested after attempting to break into the Seoul home of BTS star Jungkook, just hours after his discharge from mandatory military service on Wednesday (Jun 11). The incident occurred at approximately 11.20pm local time.

According to South Korean media reports, the woman was reportedly seen repeatedly pressing the keypad door lock of Jungkook’s residence, located in the Yongsan district of Seoul. Her suspicious behaviour was noticed by a local resident, who promptly alerted the authorities. She was subsequently detained at the scene by officers from the Yongsan Police Precinct.

During questioning, the woman, who was unnamed, told the police that she had flown to South Korea specifically to see Jungkook.

Police investigations regarding the incident are still ongoing.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jungkook, together with groupmate Jimin, were discharged from military service. Dressed in their military uniform, they faced the waiting media and fans at South Korea's Yeoncheon county where Jungkook said, "Actually, it’s been so long since I’ve been in front of cameras, and I didn’t even put on makeup, so I’m a bit embarrassed. I don’t know what to say.”

Two other groupmates, RM and V, were discharged a day earlier. This leaves only one member – Suga – still fulfilling his duty as a social service agent. He is expected to be discharged on Jun 21.