Had enough of watching people clean houses? How about watching someone clean tombstones?

Hanging out in a cemetery may sound like a Halloween antic to pull on Oct 31 but for one American woman, it’s something she does regularly to help her – get this – unwind.

If you enjoy the satisfaction of watching gross, greasy kitchen sinks and mouldy bathroom tiles being transformed (it is an actual YouTube genre dedicated to showing people cleaning), you’ll get a kick out of Caitlin Abrams’s tombstone-cleaning TikToks, which she also reposts on Instagram.

Armed with a scraper, brushes of various types, a biological cleaning solution and a garden spray (but never a pressure washer), the 35-year-old software content creator from Vermont cleans moss, lichen and literally the mark of time off old tombstones in the cemeteries near where she lives.