Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot hints she may not be done portraying the character

It was reported in December 2022 that Wonder Woman 3 was not moving forward. However, Gal Gadot – who has been portraying the Amazonian warrior since 2016 – recently hinted that she might not be done playing the character.

Speaking at Netflix's recent Tudum event, Gadot told news outlet Entertainment Tonight: "Things are being worked behind the scenes and once the right moment arrives, you’ll know about it."

In December 2022, it was reported the third film in the Wonder Woman franchise was "considered dead in its current incarnation".

James Gunn and Peter Safran, who were appointed as co-chairmen and CEOs of DC Studios last year, and Warner Bros Pictures co-chairs and co-CEOs Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy were said to have told Patty Jenkins (who directed the first two Wonder Woman movies) that the project did not fit in with the latest DC plans.

A week later, Jenkins insisted she did not "walk away" from the Wonder Woman franchise. She also added that she was "open to considering anything asked of (her)", in terms of making the third film.

In part of a statement released on her Twitter account, she wrote: "When there started being backlash about WW3 not happening, the attractive clickbait false story that it was me that killed it or walked away started to spread.

"This is simply not true. I never walked away. I was open to considering anything asked of me. It was my understanding there was nothing I could do to move anything forward at this time. DC is obviously buried in changes they are having to make, so I understand these decisions are difficult right now."