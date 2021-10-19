Wonder Woman 3 in the works with Gal Gadot and Lynda Carter returning

Wonder Woman director Patty Jenkins revealed some exciting new information about the superhero franchise on Saturday (Oct 16).

Firstly, the third instalment of the franchise, with Gal Gadot as the titular hero, is confirmed to be taking place. We just don’t know when and what it’s about yet.

Jenkins also said during the DC FanDome 2021 event that Lynda Carter, who starred in the Wonder Woman TV series from 1976 to 1979, will be returning in the threequel. Carter had a memorable cameo in the second film, Wonder Woman 1984, as Amazon warrior Asteria.

Gadot was “bummed” she wasn’t able to attend the event, according to Jenkins, who also referred to the 36-year-old star as “the busiest person in the world, with now three little kids and shooting”.

However, the director added, “we are all three very excited about some exciting things coming up with Wonder Woman 3”.

Carter, who joined Jenkins at the event, explained that the legacy of Wonder Woman was important to her, especially the character's kindness and goodness. “Her strength was her Lasso of Truth ... and that meant something to me," the 70-year-old said.

She added that she was surprised to be given this opportunity at this time in her life. "And that's so cool and that's what I'm hoping for all of the fans of Wonder Woman and all of the fans to know that your life is full of surprises and the Wonder Woman in you is alive and well."