Gal Gadot says Wonder Woman 3 is in the works for James Gunn's new DC Universe

Months after hinting that she might not be done playing Wonder Woman, Gal Gadot has revealed that a third Wonder Woman film is happening.

Speaking to ComicBook.com's Chris Killian while promoting her new Netflix movie Heart Of Stone, Gadot said: "I love portraying Wonder Woman. It's so close to and dear to my heart. From what I heard from James (Gunn) and from Peter (Safran) is that we're gonna develop a Wonder Woman 3 together."

The interview took place before the Hollywood actors' strike but was published this week.

Guardians Of The Galaxy director James Gunn and film producer Peter Safran are currently the co-chairmen and co-CEOs of DC Studios. In their roles, Gunn and Safran are overseeing a slate of films set in the new DC Universe (DCU) which effectively serves as a reboot to the DC Extended Universe (a franchise which Gal Gadot's Wonder Woman was part of).

In early 2023, the pair unveiled 10 upcoming DCU projects including a Superman reboot starring David Corenswet and Rachel Brosnahan and a Swamp Thing movie directed by James Mangold.

Gadot's announcement has received a mixed reception from fans. Most of the criticism has centred around the fact that Gadot is able to retain her DCEU role while Henry Cavill, whom most fans love as Superman, is not able to retain his.

Cavill famously reprised his Superman role in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, before being kicked out of the role weeks later.

Gunn and Safran have not corroborated Gadot's claims and there are no confirmed details about the movie yet.