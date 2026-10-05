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Ive's Wonyoung will be in Singapore on Oct 11 for Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up
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Entertainment

Ive's Wonyoung will be in Singapore on Oct 11 for Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up

K-pop sensation Wonyoung of Ive will be in Singapore on Oct 11.

Ive's Wonyoung will be in Singapore on Oct 11 for Tommy Hilfiger and Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up

Ive member Wonyoung will be in Singapore on Oct 11, 2026. (Photo: Instagram/for_everyoung10)

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Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
05 Oct 2026 11:29AM
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Get ready for a dose of Lucky Vicky this week, as K-pop sensation Wonyoung heads to Singapore for the F1 festivities. The 22-year-old member of girl group Ive will be making an appearance at the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 pop-up on Sunday (Oct 11).

Happening from now till Oct 11, the pop-up is located at the main atrium of Paragon, and features many interactive stations, including an F1 simulator. Fans can also score items from the Tommy Hilfiger x Cadillac Formula 1 Fanwear and Replica collections, including replica versions of team kits and co-branded styles.

Also appearing at the pop-up on Sunday are South Korean actor Jung Hae-in and musician Jung Yong-hwa of CNBlue.

The trio will appear at around 3pm.

Wonyoung is the ambassador of Tommy Jeans. (Photo: Tommy Hilfiger)

Ive is set to release their new mini album Looks Can Kill on Oct 26.

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

K-pop celebrity F1
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