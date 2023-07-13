Physical: 100 winner Woo Jin-yong to hold meet-and-greet on Jul 14 and 15 at Marina Square

With the production of the second season of Physical: 100 still underway, Singapore fans of the hit Netflix reality series would be wise to keep Season 1 close to their hearts – and eyes – while they wait for more.

Season 1 winner, snowboarding athlete Woo Jin-yong, will be holding a meet-and-greet session with fans on Jul 14 and 15, in conjunction with the opening of Korean lifestyle concept store Daily&Co.

Get up close and personal with Woo, from 12.30pm to 2pm on Friday (Jul 14) and from 2pm to 4pm on Saturday, as he poses for photos with fans and answers their questions. The first 50 fans to queue up each day will also receive Woo Jin-yong A.R.M T-shirts. The queue starts at 10am, so come early to secure your top.

Located on the second floor of Marina Square, Daily&Co will have its grand opening on Jul 14. The store carries a slew of popular South Korean brands such as activewear Andar (for which Woo is a global ambassador), mattress brand Mongze, massager Klug and lifestyle brand Titad.

Daily&Co will also have a few side events and competitions as part of their opening. You can stand a chance to win a round trip to South Korea by taking a selfie at the store's photo booth and tagging @dailynco_sg while including #dailyncosg.

You can also get a complimentary Andar reusable bag simply by turning up at the store's opening.

Daily&Co is located at 6 Raffles Boulevard, #02-110, Marina Square, Singapore 039594 and is open from 10am to 10pm daily.